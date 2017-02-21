Sports Commentator Mia Khalifa Lays ‘Thirst Trap’ For All Her Followers

Former porn star turned sports broadcaster Mia Khalifa rarely holds back when it comes to publicly calling out potential suitors. On numerous occasions, she has pointed out the long list of athletes and celebrities who have attempted to woo her on social media, but to no avail. The celebrity recently took to social media to lay out a “thirst trap” while imbibing one of her favorite beverages.

While endorsing a brand of water that she clearly earns money to promote, Khalifa captioned a photo of herself in workout gear, “When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap”

Despite her notoriety for putting some of her “thirsty” followers “on blast,” the commentator recently told ESPN radio that one man was, in fact, successful at courting her.

“I’ve only actually ever responded to one DM positively and that was very recently and now I’m kind of seeing him, I guess,” Khalifa confessed.

Despite often using her Instagram to bait her thirst traps, it’s hard for anyone to actually fall into one. “I can only be hit up from people I follow,” she told ESPN. “So if I do get hit up, it’s usually for a good reason. But if they come at me sideways, they’re going to learn the hard way not to.”

