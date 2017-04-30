Mia Khalifa Stuns In Skimpy Lingerie Pic On Instagram

Mia Khalifa really knows how to get and keep attention. The former adult film star recently took to Instagram to share a very sensual lingerie picture with her 1.3 million followers.

In the picture, we see Khalifa’s body as she takes a full picture of herself in skin-tone lingerie. It is a one piece garment with a draped shawl. The sleeves of the cover up is laced as well as the bosom of the one piece lingerie. Needless to say, fans got a lot more than they were expecting with this post.

She captioned the pic: “s there anything in the world more feminine and sexy than lingerie? Even if it’s just for yourself ✨ link in my bio to shop the @bluebellaofficial sale, and just because I love you, here’s an extra 10% off of your entire sale order for the next 72 hours! Code is BBSALE10 and the link to shop markdowns is in my bio 💋 go make yourself (and your boyfriend) happy 💁🏽.”

Check it out below:

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Meanwhile, Khalifa recently trolled Chad Kelly on Twitter as he was dubbed NFL’s “Mr Irrelevant” for 2017.

The Ole Miss Rebels quarterback was selected by Denver Broncos, but being the last pick gave him the nickname and Khalifa cleaned up on the jokes. And she wasn’t the only one to poke fun at Kelly. Plenty of other users came prepared with their very own “Mr Irrelevant” jokes.

Kelly, a talented player with a history of injuries, could have been selected in the first three rounds if not for all his problems.

