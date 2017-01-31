Mary Tyler Moore Cause Of Death Revealed

Mary Tyler Moore’s official cause of death has been revealed. The late actress reportedly died from cardiopulmonary arrest, according to TMZ.

The death certificate explains that there were 3 other serious medical conditions that contributed to the death of the Mary Tyler Moore Show star. The other facts were aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia, and diabetes mellitus.

Mary Tyler Moore passed away last Wednesday. She was 80-years-old and had been on a ventilator and was hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications with her diabetes, according to People.

After her death, Mary Tyler Moore’s rep gave this statement: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

On Sunday, the legendary actress was laid to rest at the Oaklawn Cemetary in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Moore battled many health issues over the course of her life, and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 33.

During her career, Moore starred in a bevy of beloved television shows. She will most be remembered by her incredible run with The Mary Tyler Moore Show as well as starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show.

In addition to her prominent TV roles, Moore appeared in a slew of movies. Some of her most notable titles include Ordinary People (1980), Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967), and Flirting With Disaster (1996). She received an Oscar nomination for her role as Beth in Robert Redford’s Ordinary People.

Moore tied the knot three times during her life. She had one son, Richard Meeker, with her ex-husband Richard Carleton Meeker. Her only son passed away due to an accidental gunshot at the age of 24 in 1980. Moore was also married to television executive Grant Tinker and Doctor Robert Levine.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Mary Tyler Moore’s family and friends.

[H/T TMZ, People]