Mariah Carey Busts Out Of Lacey Top

Mariah Carey put aside her issues with ex Nick Cannon and took in a dinner with him in Los Angeles where she rocked a lace top that showed off a lot of cleavage.

Hitting up popular L.A. hotspot Au Fudge, which was founded by actress Jessica Biel, The 47-year-old singer put all her curves on display in the black lacy top that displayed her famously busty chest, as well as a pair of skin-tight jeans that flaunted her curvy backside and hips.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black heels with gold star straps.

Nick Cannon toned it down a little more, looking comfy in a pair of leopard print pants and a black hoodie.

There is no confirmation that the two are reigniting a romance of any kind, but are likely just maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their two children.

See All Of Mariah and Nick’s Date Night Photos Here!

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Things are finally starting to get back on track for Carey.

By now, everyone knows that she rang in the New Year with a less than stellar performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show.

The Grammy Award-winning diva suffered quite a bit of ridicule over the situation and finally spoke out in-depth about what happened that night.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Carey says she felt “victimized and vilified” and that she was hurt by “the fact that people didn’t understand.”

Recounting the incident, Carey said, “So imagine, [the ear piece is] no longer there, so you can’t hear the music, so if you can’t hear it, how can you sing to it? And if your mic is also effed up, you can’t hear, sing… all you can hear is the audience screaming, and a delayed musical moment and they’re already a few beats behind you.”

She went on to say, “If my ears were in, maybe I could have heard music and done a few ad-libs and the show would have gone on. It just caused me a wreck of a New Year’s Eve, and that’s fine as long as they didn’t ruin anybody else’s holiday, that’s fine.”

It’s clear that she’s moved on from that wildly controversial incident and is getting her life back to normal.

More News:

[H/T: Daily Mail]