Margot Robbie Reportedly Marries Boyfriend Tom Ackerley in Secret Ceremony

Margot Robbie is a married woman!

The Daily Telegraph reports that the actress wed longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley in a secret ceremony in her native Australia over the weekend, with wedding rumors first surfacing after Robbie was seen at an Australian airport last week wearing a shirt reading “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robbie and Ackerley, a British director, tied the knot in a private ceremony at Byron Bay, with Robbie’s mother, Sarie, giving her away. Her three siblings, brothers Lachlan and Cameron and sister Anya, were also in attendance, with Anya reportedly serving as Robbie’s maid of honor. Robbie’s brother Cameron appeared in an Instagram photo of himself and several of Robbie’s friends in a snap believed to be from the wedding weekend.

The calm before the Summer storm ☀️🍸🍷💃🏼 A photo posted by tsjatsja claudia (@tsjatsjaw) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:30am PST

A source told Woman’s Day that “The Gold Coast was somewhere [Robbie] always wanted to get married, given it’s where she was raised as a kid, on her grandparents’ farm.”

“They decided to marry around Christmas so they could spend time with both their families afterwards, which they’ve never done before,” the source added.

This story first appeared at Womanista.