Marc Anthony And Shannon De Lima Officially Confirm Divorce

In a statement to Us Weekly, Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima officially announced that the two were getting divorced, confirming rumors that the two were separating from earlier this year.

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima confirm they’re divorcing: https://t.co/xYVFbnT23P pic.twitter.com/AIiSx7iG6o — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 18, 2016

The 48-year-old singer and 28-year-old model said the following in their statement:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage.” They added, “We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter.”

The two began their romantic relationship back in 2012 and were married in 2014. The relationship began shortly after Anthony ended his seven-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this year, at the Latin Grammy Awards, Anthony and Lopez shared not just the stage, but also a kiss. Sources say the kiss was more than just for show, and that Anthony is still in love with Lopez. Apparently, Lopez’s singledom as of August motivated Anthony’s recent decisions, but don’t expect him to start up a relationship with Lopez again.

In an interview with W magazine, Lopez said of her marriage to Anthony, “It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So I have to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

[H/T Us Weekly]