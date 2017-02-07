Mandy Moore Shares Adorable ‘Walk to Remember’ Reunion Pic With Shane West

15 years ago, Mandy Moore showed us she was more than just a cute young singer who could crank out bubblegum pop tunes. Without Moore, we wouldn’t have had Miley Cyrus in The Last Song, which brought her together with Liam Hemsworth, and they both make the world a better place. Granted, there’s no direct connection between the two films, other than they both feature pop singers in romantic dramas, but we like to think Moore helped pave the way for Cyrus. Over the weekend, Moore reunited with her A Walk to Remember co-star Shane West and the film’s director Adam Shankman and the trio snapped this adorable photo.

Moore captioned the photo, “Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion” for her post, while the director posted the same photo with the caption, “After 15 years their love is still like the wind: I can’t see it but I will always feel it,” referencing the film’s final line.

The film told the love story between a girl (Moore) who was never one of the popular kids who struck up a relationship with a popular boy (West), only for her to reveal she had leukemia and that their relationship would never last.

Moore now stars in the hit TV series This Is Us, but she got to flex her acting muscles early on, thanks to this role.

