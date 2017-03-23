Mama June Reveals Insane Weight Loss Goal She Has To Complete

A new teaser for Friday night’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot has arrived, and the 37-year-old explained in the clip that she has one insane weight loss goal to meet.

“I’ve got to lose 10 lbs in 11 days!” Mama June said.

While the goal may seem impossible, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo vet called in some help to push her to her goal.

“Kenya’s here to help me,” she said referring to her trainer Kenya Crooks. The physical trainer was going to attempt to put Mama June through a jump-rope workout, but it didn’t go quite like he planned.

“I don’t know how June got that big in the first place, because you have to have some kind of coordination tog et the from [the plate] to [your mouth], and she has none,” Crooks said jokingly.

Mama June later steps on a scale to reveal that she is sitting at 199 lbs, which is already an incredible transformation given that she weighed 450 before having gastric bypass surgery.

“Ok, but when I talk to my manager, I need to be, like, low 190s to have the surgery,” she said.

Crooks responded by saying: “Now I’m over here doing the math, and I’m thinking, ‘With all the work that we’ve been doing, she still should be dropping more weight. I’m starting to wonder if she’s really committed to do this thing.

While losing the weight is a massive undertaking, Mama June’s 17-year-old daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon recently explained that the mental aspect of shedding pounds is the most challenging part.

“I think that her biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a big person,” Lauryn said. “Because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and…she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat.’ And I guess she’s seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn’t even realize how small she is.”

Check out the new teaser here.

Be sure to see if Mama June was able to meet her weight loss goal tonight on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE tv at 10 p.m. ET.

Do you think you would be able to lose 10 lbs. in 11 days?

