Sugar Bear’s Fiance Confronts A Slim Mama June With NSFW Words

Even though Mama June is looking better than ever with her new trim figure, life still isn’t all sunshine and rainbows in her reality star family. A new teaser for Friday’s episode of From Not to Hot has been released online, and the 37-year-old mother of four was shown getting absolutely obliterated by Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s fiancé, Jennifer.

In an attempt to smooth things over with Mama June Shannon, Sugar Bear invited her over to the house to discuss Jennifer “dis-inviting” her from the wedding.

“I’m not here today to argue. I’m here to support Alana. I don’t want this to be a s–t show,” Mama June said. “When Jennifer disinvited me, I think that was a little bit kind of crazy but I’m hoping that you were able to control her because I know that you’re the quiet one and she’s normally not.”

“We had a long talk, I got that took care of,” Sugar Bear says.

Mama June responded by saying: “I’m very protective over Alana and y’all know that.”

The moment then takes a turn when Sugar Bear’s fiancé Jennifer walks in and sees Mama June in her house.

“Not today, honey. Jennifer don’t play,” she said. “Hold up, what are you doing in my house?”

She continued by saying: “Regardless of if he invited you or not, I didn’t invite you in. It’s my day. You shouldn’t be here. I just need you to go out of my house.”

Jennifer then completely unleashed on Mama June.

“That’s the reason I did not want you to come because we’ve never been on this civil term of talking. You’ve always been a b*tch. You always are rude,” Jennifer said. “That’s why you don’t have him anymore.”

Sugar Bear opened up about the impact of the drama between Mama June and Jennifer.

“It’s kind of hard to see a woman I used to love and a woman I love now fighting,” Sugar Bear said. “I wish they could both sit down and kind of be friends for Alana’s sake and my sake. That way, we can get along real good.”

Be sure to tune in for the finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot on Friday at 10/9c on WE tv.

Were you shocked to hear what Sugar Bear’s fiancé said to Mama June?

