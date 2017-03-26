More Bad News Has Surfaced About Mama June And Her Weight Loss

In Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, audiences were introduced to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, a young beauty pageant queen, along with all the crazy characters in her family. Heading up the household was “Mama June,” whose presence was larger than life. In the new reality TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June attempts to lose a massive amount of weight to get revenge against an ex, but as we saw in Friday night’s episode, the dramatic weight loss and necessary surgeries might have finally been too much for the personality.

Partnered with her change in exercise and diet came a massive loss in weight, but unfortunately, that left Mama June with the same about of skin she had when she was a larger size. This meant Mama June had to have a procedure to reduce some of that loose skin, causing her to spend her time in her room to rest and recuperate. Based on her behavior in the recent TV series, the stress might have finally gotten to her.

“I’m over it, I don’t care about Sugar Bear’s wedding, I don’t care about the photo shoot, I don’t care about any of it. I’m done,” she exclaimed in the episode. She then went ahead and tossed the size 4 dress in the trash to prove she really meant what she said and is throwing in the towel.

June’s 16-year-old daughter “Pumpkin” found the dress in a dumpster and shouted, “Whatthe f**k?!” She then questioned June’s motivations, asking, “Mama, what have you done?”

This isn’t just a matter of Mama June dropping a few pounds, rather, she has dropped from 352 pounds to 193 pounds after undergoing an intense gastric sleeve surgery. The subsequent surgeries to remove excess skin appear to have been too painful for the star and she has vowed she was done losing weight.

After emerging from her room, she confessed, “I thought this surgery was going to make me feel better but it hasn’t.”

This setback comes a week after Mama June had a falling out with her ex-husband Sugar Bear’s new partner, Jennifer Lamb, who criticized June’s parenting skills. Realizing that they all need to attempt being one big, happy family, Lamb attempted to smooth things over.

“I’m calling because the other day got a little heated. There was some things that did not need to be said from you, so I don’t think you meant to say the things you did,” Lamb confessed in a voicemail. “I was calling to see when we could come to see Alana again, just checking her schedule. Give me a call back, bye.”

Only time will tell what’s next for Mama June and the rest of the From Not to Hot gang.

