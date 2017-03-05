Mama June Reveals New Size 4 Dress

Mama June Shannon has been working extremely hard on her new and improved body.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip at Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality TV star arrives home after her surgery feeling “five months pregnant” and recognizing that “everything is about to change,” including her waist line.

To motivate Mama June to drop the remaining pounds, her niece Amber gets her a special welcome home present.

“I had to give her some motivation,” Amber explains. “I mean, she’s gotta be looking good at Sugar Bear’s wedding.” And to help her look good for the wedding she gave her aunt a sexy “revenge dress.”

“This is for Sugar Bear’s wedding,” Amber explains about the dress, which Mama June is meant to wear to her ex’s upcoming nuptials. “This is what you’re working towards. To go, ‘ooh, baby baby, look at me.’”

Mama June expresses some hesitation about the size of the dress: “I’m a 22/24 right now. This is like 20 sizes smaller than me.”

Although she has her work cut out for her, Mama June is up for the challenge.

“You’re going to look better than the bride,” says Amber.

And Mama June knows it. “Oh, I’m going to look better than her any damn way. Any day of the week,” she snaps back.

Clearly, Mama June wants to remind Sugar Bear what he had.

She jokes, “Sugar Bear’s going to be like, ‘Damn, I want to hit that with my sausage.’”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

