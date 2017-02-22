Luke Bryan and His Family Mourn the Loss of His Niece Sadie Brett

Luke Bryan, his wife Caroline and their family received devastating news on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The country singer’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away after contracting an infection a few days ago, The Boot reports.

Sadie Brett was the daughter of Caroline’s sister, Ellen Boyer. Ellen posted recently posted on Facebook that her daughter was battling a few health issues, including heart problems. On Sunday night, she revealed Sadie had an infection and on Monday she asked for prayers because her daughter’s condition “declined overnight.”

Bryan has kept his fans updated throughout Sadie Brett’s illness and thanked them for their support on Tuesday. “We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y’all,” he wrote.

Heartbreakingly, this isn’t the first family tragedy Bryan has faced. The singer lost his brother Chris in a car accident in 1996 and his sister Kelly died unexpectedly in 2007. Kelly’s husband Ben passed away in 2014 leaving their three kids without parents.

After Ben’s death, Bryan and Caroline took in their nephew Til. Bryan’s two nieces were old enough to live on their own.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Luke, Caroline and their family at this difficult time.

