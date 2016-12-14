Looks Like Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Just Revealed Her Favorite Reality Show, And It’s Not On TLC

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald just admitted she is addicted to a reality TV show – and it’s not her own. The Counting On star tweeted an adorable video of her son, Spurgeon sitting on the couch binge watching the show with her on her computer. It seems like this TLC star is obsessed with HGTV.

“Spurgie and I may just be addicted… #fixerupper” Seewald tweeted alongside her video.

Spurgie and I may just be addicted… #fixerupper 😍🛠 pic.twitter.com/gwvamiwwkH — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) December 14, 2016

Yes, Seewald and her son are also obsessed with the popular HGTV show Fixer Upper. It seems that no one, not even this reality TV star, can escape the antics of the home improvement team that is Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Who knows, with Seewald’s second baby on the way, perhaps the two series can collide for a Fixer Upper/Counting On special where the Gaines come in to help makeover the Seewald home. The new baby is going to need a nice little nursery. Only problem is that Spurgeon might be a little jealous.

So, now that we know what her favorite HGTV show is, has anyone asked her what her favorite TLC show might be?

