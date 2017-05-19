Lisa Marie Presley’s Kids Have Court-Monitored Visit With Father

Lisa Marie Presley and her husband Michael Lockwood are in the midst of a tumultuous divorce, to say the least. Related to accusations that Presley found disturbing content on Lockwood’s electronic devices, their twin daughters were removed from their home last week by California Child Protective Services and currently remain in the custody of their grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

Earlier this week, Lockwood was able to visit with his daughters under court-monitored approval. They met in Malibu Beach, and this is reportedly the second time this week he’s been able to visit with them.

Sources say that both Lisa Marie and Michael agreed to allow Priscilla temporary custody of Finley and Harper Lockwood, who are both eight years old.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for “all” your positive support. 🌹 A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

While she hasn’t made a formal statement on the situation as of yet, Priscilla is said to be not happy with her daughter about the whole thing. A source close to the family is quoted as saying, “Lisa Marie is just horrible and Priscilla is pissed off at her for doing all this.”

The source also stated, “What Lisa Marie’s putting the girls through and stuff [is terrible] and it’s all her own doing. She was so screwed up on drugs and every time we tried to help she would threaten to divorce Mike.”

Additionally, the source claims that Lisa Marie’s accusations are “all lies,” and that she’s being “such a drama queen.”

For her part, Pricilla has shared this photo with her Instagram followers, which included a brief, simple message.

There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out. ♥️ A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

On March 1st Lisa Marie and Michael Lockwood are scheduled to go before a judge where the immediate future of their daughters’ care will be decided.

