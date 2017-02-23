Swimsuit Model Lindsey Pelas Just Posted The Ultimate Instagram Picture

Lindsey Pelas is one of the queens of Instagram and she just revealed why she has racked up more than 5.8 million followers. The blond bombshell took to social media on Wednesday to share an all-new pic that is easily one of her sexiest ever.

She captioned the snap: “Is a little sex, drugs and rock and roll too aggressive for a Tuesday #whoops #ootd @georgefrag1 @leahdarcymakeup.”

Is a little sex, drugs and rock and roll too aggressive for a Tuesday? 🤘🏼#whoops #ootd @georgefrag1 @leahdarcymakeup A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

The image shows the 25-year-old rocking a cleavage-bearing lace-up top that flaunts her busty build. Her black bra is visible underneath the Iron Maiden shirt and her nails are painted black to match the rockstar outfit. To complete her look, Pelas sported a pair of ironically nerdy glasses and high-waisted denim bottoms.

Lindsey’s followers went totally bonkers after she posted the risqué pic and showered the snap with more than 65k likes. The comments section was full of a seemingly endless amount of heart-eye emojis and adoring compliments.

This most definitely isn’t the only sexy pic that Lindsey Pelas has posted on social media. The swimsuit model has shared hundreds of snaps that flaunt her hourglass shape and stunning good looks.

On Tuesday, Pelas shared a racy pic that showed her getting ready to hit the gym.

“The fake smile you give when you get to a workout class and realize this $hit is probably gonna hurt…at least I have @1stphorm to power through the pain #1stphorm,” she captioned the photo.

The fake smile you give when you get to a workout class and realize this $hit is probably gonna hurt 😁😬😩 at least I have @1stphorm to power through the pain 👊🏼 #1stphorm A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

The photo shows Pelas rocking a crop top that put her toned abs on full display. Her skintight yoga pants hugged her curvy derriere as she smiled for the camera.

To keep up with Lindsey Pelas, follow her on Instagram here.

