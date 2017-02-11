Leah’s Daughter Needs Life-Changing Tests In Next Week’s ‘Teen Mom 2’

MTV has released a clip of the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2, and it’s an emotional one, to say the least.

The clip, titled “Leah’s Vague Conversation,” features Leah speaking to her friend Kylie over the telephone about her daughters Gracie and Ali.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ali was previously diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. Leah explains to Kylie that Ali has just been to see a doctor and that they notified her that Ali seems to be doing better, and getting stronger. However, she then goes on to say that the doctors now want to test Gracie for the disease.

Leah, growing understandably emotional, goes on to say that the doctors want to do some bloodwork on little Gracie to see if she’s at risk for muscular dystrophy because both Leah and her ex, Gracie’s father, Corey “carry the gene.”

See Also: Why Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans’ Mom Was Kicked Out Of Delivery Room Revealed

They thought, Leah mentions, that Gracie had already been tested for muscular dystrophy, but it turns our that those tests were related to something else. She also says that Gracie knows she’s going to be going in for tests, and is in good spirits, but clearly doesn’t fully understand.

The clip ends with Leah tearfully saying that even the possibility of Gracie having muscular dystrophy, like her sister, is “worrisome” to her.

Teen Mom 2 is in the second half of it’s the seventh season, and airs on MTV on Mondays, at 9/8c.

Up Next:



Kenya Moore Sends Subtle Sassy Message To Kim Zolciak With Instagram Post

‘Flip or Flop’s’ Tarek and Christina El Moussa Make First Public Appearance Together Since Divorce Filing

Britney Spears Thanks Fans After Maddie Is Released From Hospital

[H/T: MTV]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!