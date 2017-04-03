Kylie Jenner And Tyga Reportedly Split

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga have reportedly called it quits for the time being. The on-again-off-again lovebirds are now in one of their separated phases, but it’s possible that the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her “Rack City” rapper beau could reconcile in the future.

An insider close to the celebrity couple dished on the current status of Kylie and Tyga’s relationship while talking with People magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” the source said. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Kylie and Tyga, 27, first began dating back in the fall of 2014. However, they didn’t go public with their budding romance until March of 2015. Before they started dating, Kylie said that Tyga’s friends told him not to date her.

“The first year we started hanging out, everyone around him told him not to be with me,” Kylie said. “I still get comments like, ‘Don’t be with him.’ But we’re not doing it for the public – we love each other. We need to be together at all times. We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out.”

A source close to the Lip Kit creator mentioned that Tyga “was her first true love,” and “that’s something that she just can’t walk from entirely.”

During one of their breakups back in 2016, a source said that “over and over again, [Kylie] feels like she can’t trust Tyga.” The source continued by saying, “There have been and continues to be too many lies.”

Over the course of their relationship, Tyga has become a regular during Kardashian-Jenner family functions. He has gone on many vacations with the reality star crew and has appeared on a slew of episodes of KUWTK.

Kylie and Tyga’s relationship has been a complicated matter in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Tyga’s ex-fiance, Blac Chyna, was previously engaged to Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian. Blac Chyna has a child with Tyga, and had plans to marry Rob Kardashian before ending their engagement.

To see more of Kylie Jenner be sure to tune in for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Are you surprised that Kylie Jenner and Tyga reportedly split?

Up Next:

[H/T People, Daily Mail]