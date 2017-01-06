Kylie Jenner Plays Stepmom To Tyga’s Kid While In Mexico

Kylie Jenner has had a lot of practice when it comes to taking care of kids. Lately she’s been showing off those mothering skills while spending some time with her boyfriend, Tyga, and his four-year-old son, King Cairo.

Jenner, Tyga, and Cairo are spending some down time by the pool in Mexico. Daily Mail showcased a series of photos of the three of them splashing around, laying out in the sun, and having quite the good time. What’s more, it’s clear that Jenner was paying particular attention to little King Cairo.

Not only were the two spending some time together in the pool, but Jenner was seen carrying the little one around on her hip. Cairo, of course, seemed pretty content hanging around with Jenner. Of course, this isn’t’ the first time they’ve spent quality time together. Cairo has been around Jenner since she and his dad started dating.

King Cairo is the son of Tyga and his ex-fiancé – and possibly future half-sister-in-law to Jenner- Blac Chyna. So, it makes sense that when Tyga has time with Cairo, Jenner would also get time with this little man. She’s even posted snapchat videos of her and Cairo spending time together around the holidays.

Jenner, who is only 19, has come out on a couple of occasions to say that she isn’t ready to settle down and start her own family. Right now, it seems that she is perfectly fine taking care of her boyfriend’s little one. And, who knows, Jenner could be perfect step-mom material in the near future.

