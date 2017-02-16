Kylie Jenner Thanks NYC In Skintight Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner took to social media on Wednesday to express her appreciation to all of her loyal fans who came out to her pop up store in New York City. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a pic that showed her rocking a skintight bodysuit while in a warehouse.

Thanks NYC for all the support 😘 Truly Blessed! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

The 19-year-old model shared the photo with the caption: “Thanks NYC for all the support (kiss face emoji) Truly Blessed!”

In the image, Kylie Jenner is rocking a skintight nude-colored bodysuit with a tan oversized coat over top. Her raven-black locks are tied up in a bun as she looks away from the camera.

Judging by her social media accounts, the grand opening of Kylie’s pop up shop in New York City was a total success. Throngs of loyal fans swarmed to the new location to purchase items form her famous cosmetics and clothing lines.

When Kylie isn’t sharing snaps from the opening of her pop-up shop in the Big Apple, she has been sharing all new snaps from a photoshoot for a feature story with Violet Grey.

On Thursday, Kylie took to social media to give her followers a new look at her the steamy pics. The first image shows the model wearing a see-through one-piece while standing in the shower.

The Lip Kit creator captioned the first photo: “Excited to show you my cover story collaboration with @benhassett and @cassandragrey for @violetgrey #WomanMade #WM50 read the story on violetgrey.com.”

Excited to show you my cover story collaboration with @benhassett and @cassandragrey for @violetgrey #WomanMade #WM50 read the story on violetgrey.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Only minutes later, Kylie shared another photo from her recent cover story that is just as steamy. The second post was a black and white image that showed the social media starlet lying down while rocking a black turtleneck and dark lip color.

@violetgrey 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Kylie’s fans have been going totally nuts for the new snaps and have thrown out more than a million likes combined from the two photos.

