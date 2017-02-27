Kylie Jenner Reveals Brand New Booty Pic

Kylie Jenner isn’t shy about flaunting her curvy physique. The Lip Kit creator took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new pic that is all booty.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

The image shows the 19-year-old rocking skintight workout clothes that put her trim figure on full display for all of her 87.3 million followers to see. To complete her look, Jenner rocked a pair of white Puma sneakers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kylie’s long black locks flow down her back and sway in the wind in the stunning snap as she poses in front of a sleek silver Ferrari.

The new booty pic was a total hit with the model’s fans on Instagram as they showered the post with more than 2 million likes and over 140k comments in less than 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, the black-haired beauty shared a selfie that gave a frontal view of her smoking hot workout outfit. She was shopping for handbags at a chic store in Los Angeles on Monday when she snapped a pic in the mirror.

Kylie posted the second photo with the caption: “a little shopping never hurt.”

a little shopping never hurt 👛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

The most recent photo that Kylie posted was another selfie. The pic gave a close-up view of her sporty jumpsuit and showed off Kylie’s signature pout.

The latest snap shows that Kylie was going with a minimal makeup look with just mascara and natural eye color.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:27am PST

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Kylie Jenner’s sexiest Instagram pic?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]