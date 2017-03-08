Kristen Stewart Makes a Major Hair Change

Kristen Stewart debuts her buzzcut https://t.co/ldQiPZKZ3y pic.twitter.com/zdBTYBvACI — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 8, 2017

Kristen Stewart is known for her shiny brown locks, but the actress debuted a major hair change on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere for her new movie Personal Shopper on Tuesday.

The Twilight star walked the carpet with a shaved blonde ‘do, rocking a black top and pants with a sheer panel.

While the actress has gone blonde before, she’s never shaved her head, and her current icy hue is definitely lighter than her previous locks. She was also seen on Monday at a film screening with brunette bob, which makes the change all the more surprising.

E! News shares that Stewart’s new look is for her upcoming thriller, Underwater, which follows a group of underwater researchers after an earthquake damages their laboratory, forcing them to scramble for safety.

People reports that hairstylist Bridget Brager was behind Stewart’s transformation, and Brager shared an Instagram snap of Stewart at the premiere to highlight her new look.

“We tried something a little different today,” she wrote.

