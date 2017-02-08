Kristen Stewart Talks Donald Trump And Drops F-Bomb On SNL

During her very first time hosting Saturday Night Live, actress Kristen Stewart dropped a bomb. The Adventureland actress seemed nervous throughout her entire monologue, but pulled it together and coasted through a series of jokes about her stardom back in the days of filming the Twilight films. Then, she dropped the F-bomb.

Before Stewart was set to start the show, at the end of her monologue, she started by reassuring the audience that she and the regular cast members “have a really good show.” But then, before announcing the musical guest, her nerves seemed to get the best of her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“… and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f-ing thing ever…” she said before realizing exactly what she said – on live TV.

Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant were on the stage with Stewart when she made the slip, but the two simply cracked up laughing. After catching herself, Stewart quickly returned to her script, introducing the musical guest, then promptly admitting that she probably wouldn’t be asked back.

But her slip-up wasn’t the only hilarious part of her opener. Stewart started her monologue by noting that not only had Twilight been out on iTunes for a whopping eight years, but by admitting that she was a little nervous that President Donald Trump would be watching. She is pretty sure Trump isn’t a fan of hers.

“I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know,” Stewart started. “Four years ago I was dating this guy named Rob… Robert… and we broke up and we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

She then went on to read a series of Tweets that the then Celebrity Apprentice host tweeted about Stewart and her then boyfriend, Robert Pattinson. Needless to say, the tweets were about how Stewart was a dog for cheating on Pattinson and that he shouldn’t get back together with her. In on tweet he even stated that people wanted him to continue to comment on the pair’s relationship, but didn’t have the time – of course, he then went on to comment about their relationship.

“To be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” she continued noting another tweet where Trump invited Pattinson to the Miss Universe Pagent. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”

What do you think of Stewart’s SNL opener? Let us know in the comments below.

More: Tina Fey’s Princess Leia Helps Felicity Jones with her SNL Monologue | Alec Baldwin Reveals How Much He Is Paid For Each Donald Trump Skit On SNL | Alec Baldwin Fires Back At Donald Trump’s SNL Criticism

[H/T YouTube/SNL Today]