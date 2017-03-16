New Kris Jenner Photos Show Her Partying And Enjoying Her See-Through Dress

All new photos of Kris Jenner have surfaced showing her rocking a see-through top while out on the town on Wednesday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her sisters attended Kathy Hilton’s 58th birthday party at celebrity hotspot Craig’s restaurant and things got wild.

While at the event, the 61-year-old momager rocked a sheer gold gown that put her bra on full display. The eye-catching outfit featured an array of different textures including lace, beading, and ruffles. Jenner completed her look with her raven-black locks parted on the side and sporting her trademark smoky eye.

Even though Kris Jenner looked happy as ever at the birthday bash on Wednesday night, the mother of six is going through a sticky situation in her personal life. Jenner’s son, Rob Kardashian, is preparing to possibly go into a custody battle over his baby with Blac Chyna, and there could be trouble looming for the reality star family.

Rob Kardashian is going to be looking to have joint custody of his adorable baby girl Dream Kardashian. However, sources have said that Blac Chyna wants a situation that doesn’t permit Rob as much time with their daughter.

“They are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the insider adds. “Kris [Jenner] is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

Kris Jenner isn’t the only family member that is flocking to Rob’s side. All of the 29-year-old’s famous siblings – Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian – are all trying to be supportive of Rob.

“The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly,” the source said. “They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”

Despite the fact that the Kardashian clan is backing Rob, the source explained that situation will likely go nuclear between the Arthur George sock creator and his former girlfriend.

The insider continued by saying: “I expect things to get ugly. Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

To see more Kris Jenner, be sure to tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

