Kris Jenner Goes See-Through Black Lace During Grammy’s Red Carpet

Kris Jenner showed off a stunning and sexy new look on the Grammy’s red carpet.

The reality show star was on the red carpet working for E! News as a fashion commentator with The Hills veteran Kristin Cavallari and stylist Brad Goreski.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grammy Red Carpet Ready guys!!!! Tune in at 1PST on E! #Eredcarpet #grammys2017 @zuhairmuradofficial @lorraineschwartz A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

The mom to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall wore a very short black lace dress that gave a fantastic look at her legs.

Kris paired the dress with strappy black heels and had her black hair slicked back in a simple look.

The star also took to Instagram to show off her glam outfit. She captioned the video, “Thanx for my glam guys! @jorgeserranohair @etienneortega @monicarosestyle.”

Thanx for my glam guys! @jorgeserranohair @etienneortega @monicarosestyle A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

In a short clip, the reality star had the camera pan from head to toe to give viewers a full look at her outfit.

More: Mariah Carey Trades Bowling Shoes For Heels When Hitting The Lanes | Cage The Elephant Wins Best Rock Album | David Bowie Wins For Best Rock Performance | CeeLo Green Wins ‘Most Bizarre Outfit’ At Grammys

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Daily Mail]