Kim Zolciak Debuts New Tiny Bikini To Promote New Line Coming

Kim Zolciak-Biermann plans to release an all new bikini line soon and the 38-year-old has taken it upon herself to model the revealing items on social media.

The Don’t Be Tardy star shared the photo with the caption: “Bikini line coming soon…we use only the BEST fabric!”

The image shows the mother of six snapping a selfie while sporting a white bandeau top bikini with frilly trim that she paired with matching bottoms. Kim’s blond locks were tied up in a messy bun as her curvy figure was on full display in the daring swimsuit.

The snap garnered a lot of attention from the reality star’s followers as they showered the post with more than 16k likes in less than a day.

Bikini line coming soon 😉 we use only the BEST fabric! ❤️ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

When the Real Housewives alum isn’t sharing bikini selfies on social media, she has been busy attending to her son who was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog last week.

4-year-old Kash experienced serious injuries from the incident, and Kim revealed an update on Wednesday the moment after her son came out of surgery. The image showed Kim’s former NFL star husband, Kroy Biermann, standing at Kash’s bedside.

She shared the photo with the caption: “I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann…Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries.”

I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

