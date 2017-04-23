Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Dog Bite

It’s been a difficult weekend for Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s family. Her son Kash is in the hospital recovering after a dog attack.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Sunday to share an update on what happened, saying, “I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

Zolciak-Biermann also canceled her Sunday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the attack.

“My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up,” she said. “Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery.”

Despite the injuries being as severe as they were, it looks like Kash will be heading home soon.

“Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ♥,” she wrote. “A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home.”

We’re wishing the best for a speedy recovery!

