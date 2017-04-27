Kim Kardashian West Breaks Down On Ellen

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian West had the most terrifying experience of her life when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Now, the 36-year-old reality star has given some insight on the traumatic experience in an emotional interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her TV debut since the incident, breaking down into tears while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim revealed she is “grateful” for the wake-up call and no longer attaches importance to material things, which she hopes will make her a better mom to her children Saint, one, and North, three.

During her TV appearance, Kim insisted she was a changed woman and had turned her back on her materialistic ways.

She told Ellen, “I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying but I know it was meant to happen. I feel like I’m such a different person.”

She continued, “I don’t want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

The heist, which took place on Oct. 3, 2016, was France’s biggest jewelry theft involving a private citizen in more than two decades. There were 17 people arrested in connection to the armed robbery and ten have been charged so far. The thieves stole an estimated $10 million worth of jewels including her 20 carat engagement ring.

She explained that she was a completely different person because of the ordeal, and no longer boasts about her wealth and her designer wares on social media.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show,” Kim said. “I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things. I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful.”

Kim continued, “But I’m so happy that my kids get this me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

Kim further went on to say that she is now hyper aware of her security and needs several bodyguards outside her door in order to sleep at night.

Kim discussed the events of the terrible evening with Ellen, recalling the certainty she felt that she was going to die at the intruders hands.

Holding back tears for a second time as she mentioned her family, she said, “Automatically, your stomach drops, it’s a feeling you just can’t describe. I said a prayer, I said I know I’m going to heaven, I hope my kids and my husband are OK. You’re making me cry.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians favorite further went on to say that she is grateful she was able to make it home and wants to move on.

“They weren’t really aggressive, it could have been way worse so I don’t want to sound like I’m not grateful. I’m out, I’m home, I’m safe. I’m such a better person. Let’s move on,” Kim said.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]