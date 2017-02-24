Khloe Kardashian Reveals New Steamy Swimsuit Pic With Beau

Khloe Kardashian has shared some fabulous pictures of her Jamaica getaway with beau Tristan Thompson.

In one picture Khloe is seen standing next to her pro basketball player boyfriend in the ocean water. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is wearing a white one piece swimsuit that shows off her curves, while Thompson is wearing dark swim trunks. Khloe captioned the pic, “My love [blue heart emoji].”

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Khloe also shared a picture of herself on Thompson’s back surrounded by friends. Everyone is on the beach in front of the water. She captioned the picture, “Last light of a great night!”

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

It’s good to see the couple doing well after recent reports that Khloe is desperate for marriage and a family and begged Thompson to propose to her.

“Khloe already has the exact ring picked out, as well as the jeweler, and Tristan knows this,” a Keeping up with the Kardashians said.

