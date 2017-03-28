Khloe Kardashian Channels ‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ In New Photos

Khloe Kardashian sent Instagram into a frenzy on Monday evening with her latest pictures which are absolutely breathtaking. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for a couple photos showing her channeling her “genie vibes” in an outfit that is easily one of her best glam looks ever.

🌟I dream of genie vibes 🌟 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

The Revenge Body host captioned the first pic: “I dream of genie vibes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The images show the 32-year-old reality star rocking a stylish white jumpsuit that highlighted her svelte frame. She paired the outfit with a corset-style gold belt that showed off her hourglass figure and she accessorized with gold bracelets and rings. To complete her look, Khloe sported a high ponytail and a glowy eye shadow.

Khloe Kardashian was evidently loving her white and gold number because she shared another closeup snap shortly after posting the first photo.

She captioned the second pic: “The insta pic followed by a bomb a** quote, ‘Beliefs have the power to create and the power to destroy. Human beings have the awesome ability to take any experience of their lives and create a meaning that disempowers them or one that can literally save their lives.’ – Tony Robbins.

The insta pic followed by a bomb ass quote “Beliefs have the power to create and the power to destroy. Human beings have the awesome ability to take any experience of their lives and create a meaning that disempowers them or one that can literally save their lives.” – Tony Robbins A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

When Khloe Kardashian isn’t rocking high fashion “genie” getups, she has been showing off her incredibly trim figure in other social media snaps. On Tuesday, Khloe unleashed a new photo while wearing skintight yoga pants, and a crop top that displayed her toned abs.

She captioned the racy pic: “After working my butt off there’s nothing that tastes better than a Slender Blend shake! Take the @proteinworld 30 Day Challenge and get fit for summer! #proteinworld #PW30daychallenge #PWCollab.

After working my butt off there’s nothing that tastes better than a Slender Blend shake! Take the @proteinworld 30 Day Challenge and get fit for summer! #proteinworld #PW30daychallenge #PWCollab A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think these are Khloe Kardashian’s sexiest Instagram photos?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Khloe Kardashian]