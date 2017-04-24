Kendra Wilkinson Speaks out About ‘Boot Camp’ Costar Farrah Abraham’s ‘Weird’ Family

Kendra Wilkinson is not here for dealing with Farrah Abraham’s family.

The reality star told PEOPLE Now that she thought Abraham’s problems with her parents “seemed weird.”

The two are co-starring on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition together, where Abraham worked on her issues with her family, while Wilkinson dealt with her mother, Patti.

“I respect everybody and their situation and their situation and their problems. But, I don’t know, I didn’t really – their whole little thing, I wanted to not be in the same room with them,” she said.

Abraham’s volatile relationship with her parents, Debra and Michael, has played out on the small screen for years, including on the current season of Teen Mom OG. Wilkinson, however, said she wasn’t familiar with Abraham’s stint on television.

“I don’t watch her or anything so I wanted to start from scratch when it came to meeting other celebrities from the house,” she said. “I don’t like coming from judgment, I like to just know people – starting from scratch, not who they are, what they do on TV.”

She added that she wasn’t connecting to their issues. “I didn’t trust it. I like real and raw. They were cool, I just kind of stayed away,” she said.

The series premieres on April 28.

