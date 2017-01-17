Kendall Jenner Stuns In New Swimsuit Photos

While the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are at work, whether that is promoting their new show like Khloe Kardashian, posing as a makeup model like Kim Kardashian, or working on a secret project like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner is relaxing by the pool. She is also hard at work sharing photos of her downtime on Instagram.

The oldest of the Jenner sisters took some time to get a bit of sun next to the pool on a January day. She says out on a patio, near a pool, overlooking a spectacular view of the ocean. What’s more, she found a clever, and intriguing way to share her sun-filled day.

vitamin D A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

“Vitamin D,” she captioned a photo of herself laying in the sun taken in the reflection of a sliding glass door.

Of course, before she went outside to catch a few rays, she opted for one of her iconic mirror selfies. The Vogue cover model flaunted her impressive body – which isn’t as curvy, but just as stunning as her famous reality star sisters’. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a white and black bikini to soak in the most amount of sun coverage.

chaos A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Though Jenner is currently taking some time off, she has already had one big achievement in 2017. The model managed to land a cover for V Magazine. She rocked it out on the cover wearing a Vera Wang top and a barely there lace thong. Oh, and she had a giant and beautiful temporary snake tattoo on her thigh. It was the perfect combination of editorial and punk-rock.

With such a great start to the year, who knows what we’ll see from Jenner in the upcoming months.

