Kendall Jenner Spotted In Secret Photo Shoot Wearing See-Through Lingerie

When you’re an incredibly well-known supermodel and the time comes to drop down to nothing but see-through lingerie for a racy photo shoot in public, sometimes it can be irritating that people gawk and take pictures of you. However, if you’re a well-known supermodel that wants privacy when you are wearing nothing but see-through lingerie, one could argue that being out in public will only gain more attention. Kendall Jenner recently faced these series of challenges, as you can see in the pictures featured over at the Daily Mail.

aghhh A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her lingerie in Miami amongst a series of over-sized flowers and some fake grass. It’s tough to say exactly what she could have been promoting, whether it was herself, the lingerie, or over-sized flowers. The shoot looked very inspired by the fantastical stories of Alice in Wonderland, so it’s possible this shoot was just one of many in a larger project.

Despite having been incredibly busy throughout the recent Paris Fashion Week, the model didn’t look like she had any signs of fatigue during this photo shoot in Miami. February was quite busy for the model, between countless runway shows and debuting brand-new items in the clothing line she started with her sister Kylie.

[H/T Daily Mail]