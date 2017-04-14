Kendall Jenner Gets Back On Social Media 9 Days After Pepsi Ad Controversy

It has been nine days since Pepsi unleashed the incredibly controversial ad starring Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Kendall Jenner.

After the ad aired and started receiving major backlash from social media, the company pulled the commercial and issued an apology. It apology said they “missed the mark” and regret putting the reality TV star at the center of their unfortunate ad.

Jenner, however, has been incredibly silent on all social media platforms since the incident. While her sisters have tweeted, Snapchat and Instagram away, the model has kept her lips tight. That is until now.

Thursday, Jenner sent out a tweet and Instagram post for the first time since the debacle. Unfortunately, it wasn’t what people wanted or expected. It wasn’t an apology for the viewers who might have been offended by the ad.

It was a photo of herself on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine for its 150th-anniversary issue.

“Stay tuned,” she wrote alongside the photo announcing herself as the cover star.

Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary issue. @harpersbazaarus stay tuned… A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

