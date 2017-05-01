Katy Perry Causes Uproar With Over The Line Obama Joke

Katy Perry found herself on the receiving end of social media backlash after she made a joke about former president Barack Obama that was deemed as racist.

Katy Perry, a fake-woke racist who collaborates with homophobic artists and jokes about mental health? I think so! — … (@YewKno) May 1, 2017

The 32-year-old pop superstar shared a live stream video on social media this past Saturday in which she likened going back from to her black hair to people wanting President Obama back in office.

“Someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair,’” Perry said into the camera. “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.”

The video drew instant criticism from some social media users who found Perry’s comments offensive.

“I’m sure we can all do without @katyperry right ??? #Loser,” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote, “Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama.”

I approve of @katyperry video about missing the loser obama. Nothing she said was racist. Get over yourselves, you whiny losers. — Fl4tDriver (@Fl4tdriver) May 1, 2017

Katy Perry claims to be “woke af” because she supported the Black Lives Matter movement, but this isn’t the first time that Katy Perry has been accused of making racially-charged comments.

Mano, a Grammy-winning producer, took to Twitter back in 2013 to voice his outrage over Perry allegedly referring to him and his friends as “n****s.”

“While she was juke’n my cuz she started calling us her ‘n—as’ and we asked her 2 stop a few times … she couldn’t understand why and we had 2 explain 2 her that it wasn’t endering (sic) and it was really offensive,” he wrote Sunday. “No 1 cared that my feelings were hurt as a person. a famous caucasian person thought it was ok 2 say that word 2 me 2 relate with me.”

y’all really are fuckin delusional. i was in paris in a club with hxlt, ibn, plan pat and virgil was dj’n. katey was dance’n on my cuz hxlt — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

this was the day b4 ye fashion show. while she was juke’n my cuz she started calling us her “niggas” and we asked her 2 stop a few times — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

she couldn’t understand why and we had 2 explain 2 her that it wasn’t endering and it was really offensive — 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017

In addition to this story from Mano, Katy Perry has been accused of cultural appropriation in appearances including the music video for “This Is How We Do,” and for her Japanese-themed performance at the 2013 American Music Awards.

