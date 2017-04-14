Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Skimpy White Bikini

Kate Beckinsale has been flaunting her fabulous figure for years on and off the big screen and Thursday was no different.
The Underworld star stunned on a pic she shared from her vacation. In it, the 43-year-old star dazzled in a two-piece bikini. The movie star shared the sepia-toned shot with her three quarters of a million fans on Instagram. Kate allowed her blonde-tinged hair to sway around her bronzed shoulders as she emerged from the glittering ocean.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The witty star captioned her sultry shot with the simple phrase, “Taking the stairs,” which presumably told her fans and followers that taking the stairs will give you her body.
For a few days now Beckinsale has been sharing pics of her vacation, which typically features the stunning actress in a bikini.
Tuesday the Total Recall star shared another equally witty snap next to a painting resembling the Rorschach test. Again she ensured she made the most of her age-defying physique as she slipped into the stunning bandeau bikini, which featured a strapless top with low-slung bottoms.
She added a caption on the shot which read: “Successfully completed the holiday Rorschach test without seeing a penis or my mother.”
The movie star is currently on vacation with her daughter Lily, 18.
Related News:
- Kendall Jenner Gets Back On Social Media 9 Days After Pepsi Ad Controversy
- ‘The Voice’s’ Meghan Linsey Speaks Out After Encounter With Venomous Spider ‘I’m Just Glad to Be Alive’
- Khloe Kardashian Reveals Stylists Did Not Want To Work With Her Before She Lost Weight
[H/T Daily Mail]