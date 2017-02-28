Kate Beckinsale Reveals Picture In Wild Dress, While Combing Orlando Bloom’s Ear

Kate Beckinsale attended the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday and looked absolutely stunning. The Underworld: Blood Wars actress caught up with her pal Orlando Bloom at the star-studded event and took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them.

At the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, the brunette beauty rocked a form-fitting gown with eye-catching feather detailing. She flaunted her gorgeous dress on social media on Sunday morning in a steamy snap posing with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom.

Beckinsale posted the photo with the caption: “I’m not sure what compelled me to attempt to grip Orlando’s ear but sometimes you have to go with your instincts.”

In true Kate Beckinsale fashion, she shared the pic with her 644k followers with a truly hilarious caption. Since posting on Instagram, Kate’s post racked up more than 40k likes and hundreds of comments from her loyal fans.

Earlier in the evening, Beckinsale gave an up-close glimpse of her look from the red carpet of the Independent Spirit Awards. She went with smoky eye look and a natural lip color. Her brown locks were tied back in a chic high ponytail with several wavy strands sweeping across her face.

“Lovely to see so many wonderful films celebrated at the @independentspiritawards2017. I nearly died inhaling my feathers when @theofficialsuperstar won hers,” she captioned the pic.

Not only did Kate Beckinsale crush the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, but also she turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars party the following day.

She posted the pic with the caption: “My friend Stephen touched someone’s Oscar in the men’s loo #vanityfair2017.”

To keep up with Kate Beckinsale, follow her on Instagram here.

