Kate Beckinsale Couldn’t Be Happier With Her Bikini

With Spring quickly approaching and temperatures in the United States rising, that means we’re getting closer to swimsuit weather each day. For some, that means it’s a time of fear and anxiety, as we might not be too happy with what our beach bodies look like. For others, however, donning a bikini is something that can bring joy. For example, if you look like Kate Beckinsale, a bikini can be a source of happiness, as seen in her recent Instagram post.

The 43-year-old actress posted a photo of herself in one of her many bikinis and, if the expression on her face isn’t enough to give away what her emotion was, she captioned it “Happy oh happy.”

The actress has developed a massive following on social media over the years, as she shares a combination of both silly and sexy posts on a regular basis.

Beckinsale made her big screen debut in 1993’s Much Ado About Nothing, but it wasn’t until ten years later that she gained her devoted fanbase, thanks to her role in Underworld. She had starred in films like Pearl Harbor and Serendipity, but as the vampiric Selene, Beckinsale got to flex muscles on screen that she hadn’t shown before, both literally and figuratively.

Throughout the Underworld franchise, Selene regularly wears tight leather clothing, which protects the character from bumps, bruises, and scrapes one would accumulate while hunting werewolves. Fans might be more familiar with seeing Beckinsale in the heavy attire, but her skimpier outfits also seem to be a hit with her social media followers.

