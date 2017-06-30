Kaley Cuoco Reveals Video And Makes Clear Statement About Her Ring

In Kaley Cuoco’s latest Instagram post, the Big Bang Theory star was seen wearing a ring on left hand. Because she is a seasoned veteran in shooting down rumors, Cuoco made sure to alert her followers that the ring is not actually an engagement ring from her boyfriend, Karl Cook.

The 31-year-old actress captioned the clip: “Look out @mrtankcook…there’s another man in my life! (once again NOT my engagement ring people. PENNY IS MARRIED!)”

The brief clip shows the Wedding Ringer star wearing pajamas with her long blond tresses resting on her shoulders. Cuoco was all smiles as she was seated on the floor dancing next to a handsome little boy who might be giving some competition to Kaley’s beau Karl Cook.

In the caption, Cuoco was adamant in pointed out that the shiny rock on her ring finger did not belong to her but to the character she portrays on the wildly popular CBS series, Penny.

The blond bombshell followed up her adorable post on Wednesday with a heartwarming photo with one of the young members of the live audience at the filming of BBT. The picture shows Kaley greeting her adoring fan in the audience as the young boy looks down on her with a huge grin.

“Isaiah finally got to visit our show tonight and meet the rest of the cast. He is the sweetest, kindest, warmest human on earth. This guy doesn’t complain, whine, or cry saying ‘why me.’ We can all learn something from him. Let’s find a cure ebkids.org,” she captioned the touching pic.

