Jurassic World 2 First Photo Released

Director JA Boyana and producer Frank Marshall have both shared the first image from the set of Jurassic World 2.

The picture shows a young girl standing in the center of a museum-like room full of the skeletons of dinosaurs. See it below.

Production on the Jurassic World sequel began in February at Pinewood Studios.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for release onJune 22, 2018.

In Jurassic World, located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it’s up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young boys and the rest of the guests from an all-out, prehistoric assault.

