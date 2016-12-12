Jon Voight Weighs In Again On Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt: ‘She’s Holding On’

Jon Voight attended the 22nd Critics’ Choice Awards where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role on Ray Donovan, and E! News spoke to the star about his personal life. The actor shared some insight on his holiday plans, including the life of his daughter Angelina Jolie, who recently announced she has filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt.

The star discussed his plans for the upcoming holiday, and in his words, “Christmas is family, and I have lots of family. I’m hoping to see my grandchildren. I’m hoping to see my grandnieces and nephews and be with them.”

Considering how famous he and his daughter are, Voight couldn’t avoid discussing her personal life. When asked, Voight said, “She’s OK,” and added, “She’s holding on.”

Last month, E! New spoke to the actor about his daughter’s divorce, and he said, “I appreciate everybody’s concern and their prayers,” along with, “Hopefully things will work out.”

Clearly he doesn’t want to delve too much into his daughter’s personal life, but you can’t blame everyone for wanting to know an inside perspective on the situation, with Pitt and Jolie being one of the most famous couples on the planet. Pitt has requested that all matters of their divorce remain private, which a judge will decide on next year.

