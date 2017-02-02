JK Rowling Slams Trolls on Twitter

There are a few people out there that you probably don’t want to get into a Twitter fight with. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is definitely one of them.

Rowling isn’t afraid to share her political beliefs on her Twitter account. This, of course, opens the door to plenty of Twitter trolls and haters. But being the quick-witted and honest writer she is, Rowling has no problem shutting down the hate. One of the most recent attacks on Rowling actually harkened back to the old days when people would protest the

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

” target=”_blank”>Harry Potter series. A Twitter user actually threatened to burn the magical series, along with the film dvds.

Back in the day, people did that because they thought Harry Potter was satanic, now people are threatening to do it because they don’t agree with the author. If your books have been burned before, it’s not likely going to be that big of a threat.

Another fan, or at least, a former fan, tweeted Rowling saying that the author “embarrassed” and “disgusted” her. Of course, Rowling was quick to point out that even some of her fans seem to miss the point of her books.

Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Despite her quick and witty responses to her haters, it seems that Rowling is showing them a bit of sympathy. Instead of retweeting their comments, leaving their Twitter accounts open to the backlash of Rowling’s fans and supporters, she has instead posted the original tweets as images. She then clears out the username, keeping the offending party anonymous.

Kindness in the face of hate – that is definitely something Albus Dumbledore would be proud of.

