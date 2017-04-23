Jessica Simpson Gives Cleavage Filled Business Attire In Black Pant Suit

Jessica Simpson brought her best business attire to fans while at her New York City summit for her eponymous billion-dollar brand.

She posed next to neon lettering of her name while wearing a black pantsuit that draped about the 36-year-old’s hourglass figure. Grasping a black leather purse spattered with floral designs in one hand, she placed the other at her side to emphasize her slim waistline.

Beside her, with one hand shoved in her pocket, stood her beaming mother Tina Simpson.

“I am so humbled and proud of our team’s devotion to building the Jessica Simpson brand,” Jessica wrote in her caption. “We couldn’t do it without all of our hardworking partners! #12yearsgoingstrong @jessicasimpsonstyle.”

She’d given her location as the Manhattan headquarters of Sequential Brands Group, which per The Wall Street Journal nabbed a majority stake in her company in 2015.

Jessica, who married her second and current husband Eric Johnson in 2014, had dished to New York Magazine in 2011 about the ideas behind her fashion empire.

“We try not to set trends, but you need your trending pieces in every delivery. But those go fast: What you really need is your basics for every type of person,” Jessica said.

“When it comes to other celebrity brands, I think a lot of people do a great job, but it can’t be all about them,” she’d explained. “Everybody doesn’t want to just look like the celebrity, because they can’t. They just want one element of that style.”

