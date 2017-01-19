Jennifer Lopez Unleashes Skintight Pics That Are For Grown Ups Only

When it gets to be the middle of January, living in Los Angeles sure does have its perks. Without the fear of blistery weather, you get to wear whatever you want, or in the case of Jennifer Lopez, you can reveal as much skin as you want.

Winter white A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

As you can see from the above photos, living in L.A. makes it easier to wear a red dress that basically looks like someone painted mosquito netting red and call it a “dress.” According to the caption, Lopez says that the dress is part of a new production and, considering she tagged @nbcworldofdance, we can only assume that Lopez is embracing her Fly Girl roots and will dominate the dance floor.

Even more exciting? The photo also tagged Jenna Dewan Tatum, which means we can’t wait to see the two teaming up for exciting dance projects.

The second photo shows off an incredibly white and incredibly tight top, which she covers up slightly with a white blazer. Clearly J. Lo isn’t going to any ice cream stores in the near future as there’s no way she could keep that outfit clean if she was eating a chocolate cone.

Which of Lopez’s outfits do you prefer, the red see-through gown or layers of white? Let us know in the comments!

