Jennifer Lopez Posts Steamy New Pic That Is Really Not For The Kids

Jennifer Lopez, like many other celebrities, has really stepped up her Instagram game not only for pictures with her kids, but pictures that are definitely not for the kids.

Below are new pictures she has posted and they leave very little to the imagination.

We reported on the first picture, but she has since added a continuation picture to the mix. See it below.

Mood on a rainy day…☔️ A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

The first image says, “Mood on a rainy day…” and reveals her sitting on a bed in a somewhat scandalous position.

The sun came out eventually…always does…☀️ A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

And her second picture is in relation to the previous one where she says, “The sun came out eventually..always does…” The second picture is a pretty revealing selfie to say the least, but Jlo does this kind of picture pretty regularly.

JLo is not the only celebrity to tackle Instagram with brute bikini-style force. Just recently, Kim Zolciak from Real Housewives of Atlanta posted a literal skintight side by side photo of herself that left zero to the imagination.

She had a simple approach to beach attire before heading out with her husband, posting a video to Snapchat where she says, “I guess when you’re going with Hubby and no kids, the skimpier the better, right?” It’s a motto that’s hard to argue with, so we won’t challenge her to that. You can see the photos of the skimpy swimsuit over at ET Online.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez’s new Instagram pictures? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments below.

