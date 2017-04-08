Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Stunning Figure In Sparkling See-Through Dress

Jennifer Lopez has stunned her fans and followers on social media in an incredibly revealing dress.

The Ain’t Your Mama singer took to Instagram on Friday donning a sparkly silver gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress was sheer, which highlighted her voluptuous curves. And look at that bombshell hair! The mother of two was simply “GLOWING,” thanks to hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Scott Barnes.

Ok @chrisappleton1 @scottbarnes68 #RandM #anotherdayattheoffice A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Glam by @scottbarnes68 @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @tombachik 💅🏼💄👗💆 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Shades of Blue actress teased her fans and followers with a short sample of music from her coming Spanish album.

In the short video post we see an orchestra playing a very mellow beat. She captioned the Instagram post: “When you’re music is coming to life right before your eyes…bliss #Spanish album #El #anotherdayattheoffice #musicanueva.” Check it out below:

When you’re music is coming to life right before your eyes…bliss #Spanish album #El #anotherdayattheoffice #musicanueva A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

When the 47-year-old Shades of Blue star isn’t busy working, she’s spending time with her hot new beau, former MLB pro Alex Rodriquez.

The two were last spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Arkansas, just a few days after they were spotted out and about in New York City.

