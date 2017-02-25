Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Throwback Neckline Plunges Deeper Than You Could Imagine

Jenna Dewan Tatum has given her followers a look at her past Oscar dress.

The 36-year-old actress posted a photo of the white and silver gown that showed her amazing physique. The dress featured a plunging neckline and silver belt that cinched her tiny waist.

She captioned the Instagram photo, “oh what an amazing night! Love you @bradgoreski #Repost @jennaldewan at the #oscars 2015 in an @zuhairmuradofficial couture gown, @lorraineschwartz jewels and @leesavage_nyc clutch. Still one of my fave looks! #TBT #styledbyBG.”

Recently, the actress revealed that she is keeping her black Rachel Roy gown that she wore to the 2013 Oscars. It was her first award show appearance since announcing she was pregnant with her first child with her husband, Channing.

“I actually kept the red carpet dress I wore at the Oscars [when I was pregnant],” Dewan-Tatum told InStyle. It’s not just hanging in her closet as a memento, either: She plans on giving it to Everly one day. “I thought that’s neat, that she wasn’t born yet but she went to the Oscars,” the actress added.

Her and Channing’s child, Everly, is now 3-years-old.

