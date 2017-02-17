Jenna Dewan Tatum Poses On Towel In Tiny Red Swimsuit

Jenna Dewan Tatum has a smoking hot body and she isn’t afraid to show it off on social media. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie while on vacation that will make your jaw drop to the floor.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

In the photo, the Step Up star is rocking a bandeau top bikini while taking it easy at the tropical Kauai. Jenna and her Magic Mike XXL star husband, Channing Tatum, took a trip to the exotic location as a romantic post-Valentine’s Day getaway.

The actress donned a red bikini wit fancy sunglasses and gold jewelry. The brunette beauty’s wavy bob was flowing in the wind as she snapped the steamy selfie.

Jenna’s loyal fans went absolutely bonkers after she shared the eye-catching pic and threw out more than 93k likes.

Channing Tatum and his lovely wife, who have been together for 11 years and married for 7 of those years, brought their adorable daughter Everly along for the getaway. The famous family spent time exploring the tropical island, snacking on Hawaiin shaved ice, and learning how to kayak, according to Daily Mail.

Much to her followers’ enjoyment, Jenna also posted a follow-up snap that showed her in a bikini while sitting on a towel at the beach. The photo was taken from behind and flaunts Jenna’s impressive figure and toned derriere.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

The second photo was a smash hit with her followers as well as it received more than 86k likes and a seemingly endless amount of heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

On Snapchat, the Supergirl actress posted a video of her trying to kayak. The hilarious clip showed her breaking out in laughter as her partner was offering no help whatsoever.

She captioned the humorous video: This is what learning to kayak in the rain, with upstream current and my partner filming instead of rowing looks like haha.”

