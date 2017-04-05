‘Human Barbie’ Rants About ‘Ugly Women’ in Terrible Video

Ukraine’s Valeria Lukyanova recently came under fire after sharing a video of herself ranting about “ugly women.” Lukyanova rose to internet fame after being dubbed the “human barbie,” but her fans were not happy at all when this little speech went up.

According to Cosmopolitan, she spoke at length about her belief that women who don’t spend a lot of time on their appearance are showcasing an “inner ugliness” and went so far as to say that women who aren’t “naturally pretty” should always wear makeup and attacked women who don’t exercise regularly.

“Some girls simply think that nothing can help them when all they do is lie on a couch eating pastry,” she said, as translated by the Daily Mail. “People simply think: ‘Why would I push myself?’ Let me push someone else instead. I believe that all these aspects are connected with the inner ugliness.”

She also said that, despite much speculation, she has never had work done one her face or any other plastic surgery.

Multiple sources have said her fans are in outrage about the post.

“This is a typical chick that had done sh– ton of plastics and now she tells everybody how they should live,” one wrote. Another joked, “Boy, she stays true to herself.”

