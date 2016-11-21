Huge NASCAR Wreck Ends In Catastrophe

The Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway had just restarted with 10 laps to go when Carl Edwards had a major wreck.

Edwards was trying to block fellow Chaser Joey Logano as they neared Turn 1 when Edwards’ car was turned. He slammed nose-first into the wall and was then rammed by Kasey Kahne, sending his car careening through air before landing back on all four tires.

Edwards’ car caught fire and the inferno nearly consumed him as he pulled off the raceway, struggling to climb out and reach safety.

But according to Edwards, Logano isn’t completely to blame for the accident.

“I think (the blame) was shared, I think it was just racing,” Edwards said. “First of all, that was the race of my life up until that point. That was a lot of fun. Joey was so good on the short run. I don’t know how he got that restart, it was a really good restart. I thought everything was going to work out … I just pushed the issue because I figured that was the race there. Joey just timed it perfectly, I could feel him a little. I thought I would clear him or force him to lift. I thought I would just a have a bit more time.”

Who do you think was responsible for Edwards’ wreck?

