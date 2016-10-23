Hollywood Actress Cecilia Hart, Wife of James Earl Jones Passes Away at the Age of 68

Cecilia Hart has lost her life at the age of 68 to a long battle of ovarian cancer. Hart was known as a wife to James Earl Jones and an actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two met on the 1979-80 Steven Bochco series Paris. The two also played opposite of each other on Broadway in 1982 and were married in 1983.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As famous as her husband was for his illustrious career, Hart also had quite the career as an actress in Hollywood. On the small screen she guest starred in several shows including Emergency!, Three’s Company,Quincy M.E., MacGyver and Law & Order.



She was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award in 1977 for her performance in Tom Stoppard’s Dirty Linen & New-Found-Land.

Hart is survived by her son, Flynn and her brothers James and William. The family is asking for donations for funeral arrangements, you can find links here and here.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.